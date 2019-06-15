UPDATE: Target registers back online after system shuts down nationwide

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(WTNH) - Target posted a Tweet Saturday afternoon in response to numerous reports of shoppers unable to make purchases at their stores nationwide.

WABC reports the outage appears to have begun around 2:00 p.m., according to customer tweets on social media.

Target Tweeted after 6:00 Saturday night that the register systems are back online. They thank their customers for their patience with the issue.

Shoppers are expressing their reactions with #targetdown on Twitter.

We're aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

