DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For the first time ever, United Parcel Service drivers will get a blast of cool air inside their delivery vehicles.

The UPS company announced Tuesday it will be adding air conditioning to all U.S. small package delivery vehicles as part of its new heat safety agreement.

In addition, the company has agreed to include exhaust heat shields in the production of new package delivery vehicles moving forward, and in existing vehicles.

Initial tests have shown that the heat shields can reduce the vehicle’s temperature by up to 17 degrees Fahrenheit, according to UPS.

The company is also planning to install two fans inside the package cars, which account for the majority of its 93,000 vehicle fleet.

The UPS heat safety agreement can be read in full here.