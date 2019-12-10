UPS, USPS remind public of holiday shipping deadlines

(WTNH) — With the holiday shopping season a week shorter than last year, the pressure is on to order and get your gifts on time.

A recent storm caused shipping delays around the country for a lot of big companies, including Amazon.

FedEx kicked off the season with a record breaking Cyber Monday, they shipped more than 33 million packages.

This Friday, December 13 is the last day for ground shipping at UPS to get your package by the 24th. If you plan on using USPS, the deadline for their ground shipping is a day later on the 14th, same as the free shipping deadline for Amazon.