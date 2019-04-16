National

U.S. Marine crosses Boston Marathon finish line in honor of fallen comrades

BOSTON, Ma. (WTNH) - An inspiring story of perseverance out of Massachusetts

A U.S. Marine pushes through intense pain to cross the Boston Marathon finish line on Monday. 

Micah Herndon crawled on his hands and knees as he finished the race - an endeavor he undertook in honor of his fallen comrades.

It was a tribute to the memories of three men he knew while he served in Afghanistan - Mark Juarez, Matthew Ballard, and Rupert Hamer.

