U.S. Senate passes robocalling bill

WASHINGTON (WTNH) - The U.S. Senate has passed a bill aimed at cracking down on robocalls.

The legislation would impose fines of as much as $10,000 per call on those who knowingly defy the rules.

The bill also instructs the FCC to develop further regulations that could shield unwanted calls.

Last year, Americans received more than 26 billion robocalls! That's according to spam monitoring service HIYA.

