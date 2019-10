BELFAST, M.E. (WTNH) — The USS Sequoia — also known as “the presidential yacht” — made it to Maine on Monday.

The “floating White House” was taken to the Belfast, Maine, harbor by barge for a complete restoration.

“Part of the goal of this restoration is to honor as many of those stories [of previous presidents] as possible,” said Todd French, Project Lead of the yacht’s restoration project.

The USS Sequoia was recently docked in New London to seek shelter from a nor’easter.