BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is recalling 4,096 pints of its Brown Sugar Chunk with Cookie Dough & Brownies French Ice Cream because it may contain undeclared walnuts, a known allergen.

The recall affects 14-ounce pints of the ice cream marked with lot number 23P102 with a Best By date of April 12, 2025, according to Van Leeuwen. Both of these are displayed under the pint’s bottom.

The pints were sold at retail stores nationwide.

Van Leeuwen, which is based in Brooklyn, says it learned of the labeling error after a customer complaint and that the cause is being investigated. The company says the recall does not affect any other Van Leeuwen products.

Customers should return these items where they were purchased for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call Van Leeuwen at (215) 824-6613 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST or by emailing jd@vanleeuwenicecream.com. Consumers can also find more information at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.