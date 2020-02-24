Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death complaint against helicopter operator in crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter

FILE – In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

(ABC News)– Kobe Bryant‘s widow has submitted a wrongful death complaint against the helicopter company that operated the flight that killed her husband, daughter and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant submitted a 72-page complaint for damages Island Express Helicopters, Inc., to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, court documents show. The court will determine whether to file the complaint once it has been reviewed.

It is unclear how long the review will take before the documents are officially filed.

Related: Celebration of Life memorial for Kobe, Gianna Bryant to be held at Staples Center in LA

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Southern California while en route to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

The Sikorsky S-76B plunged into a steep hillside in Calabasas, killing everyone on board, including the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Kobe Bryant gives a “Mamba talk” as he reflects on his NBA memories at “Le Quartier” renovated gymnasium dedicated to basketball games and culture, Oct. 21, 2017, in Paris.Kobe Bryant gives a “Mamba talk” as he reflects on his NBA memories at “Le Quartier” renovated gymnasium dedicated to basketball games and culture, Oct. 21, 2017, in Paris.Frederic Stevens/Getty Images, FILE

Weather conditions on the day of the crash are one factor being examined by the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigators.

In May 2015, Zobayan violated FAA rules by crossing into busy airspace near Los Angeles International Airport, according to a record obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

The documents were submitted on the same day a public memorial was being held for Kobe Bryant and Gianna at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife and three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 months.

ABC News could not immediately reach a representative for Island Express Helicopters, Inc. for comment. All services were suspended following the crash, according to a statement posted to its website.