VIDEO: Handler capture escaped bull in Montana

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 06:12 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 06:20 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Caught on camera - handlers had their hands full, trying to capture a bull that escaped during a bull-riding event in Montana.

The animal jumped out of its enclosure, and that's when the fun really got started.

Handlers were finally able to coax the animal back into its enclosure.
 

