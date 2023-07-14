ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Orlando police are searching for a bicyclist accused of riding off with a stolen horse.

According to a Twitter post from the Orlando Police Department, a black and white Paso Fino horse was snatched from a trailer parked at 725 S. Kirkman Road on June 22.

Surveillance camera footage showed a person coaxing the horse off of the trailer at 3:15 a.m. The thief climbed onto their bike and pedaled away with the horse in tow.

The horse has a distinctive appearance, according to the Paso Fino Horse Association, and is known for their smooth natural gait.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Orlando police detectives at 321-235-5300.