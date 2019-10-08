Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

Voters remain divided on impeachment, Warren and Biden top Democrats, Quinnipiac poll

National

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — A new Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday afternoon reveals that – even through another week of impeachment in the news – registered voters are still divided on the idea of impeaching President Trump and/or removing him from office.

The latest poll shows that 45% of voters say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, with 49% opposing the idea.

The numbers haven’t moved significantly from last week’s poll that said the nation was split 47% yes to 47% no on the same issue.

Related: Support for Trump impeachment grows, QU National Poll

In a poll released September 25th, (before any major moves to impeach the president), voters were clearly against impeachment: 37% yes to impeach to 57% not to impeach.

According to Quinnipiac, “While nearly half of voters do not currently back impeachment, a majority of voters do still approve 53-43% of the impeachment inquiry being conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives.”

The latest QU poll also shows that, with the next Democratic Presidential Primary debate only a week away, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren keep their “top of the pack positions.”

For all the results of the latest QU poll, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss