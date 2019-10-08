Voters remain divided on impeachment, Warren and Biden top Democrats, Quinnipiac poll

(WTNH) — A new Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday afternoon reveals that – even through another week of impeachment in the news – registered voters are still divided on the idea of impeaching President Trump and/or removing him from office.

The latest poll shows that 45% of voters say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, with 49% opposing the idea.

The numbers haven’t moved significantly from last week’s poll that said the nation was split 47% yes to 47% no on the same issue.

In a poll released September 25th, (before any major moves to impeach the president), voters were clearly against impeachment: 37% yes to impeach to 57% not to impeach.

According to Quinnipiac, “While nearly half of voters do not currently back impeachment, a majority of voters do still approve 53-43% of the impeachment inquiry being conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives.”

The latest QU poll also shows that, with the next Democratic Presidential Primary debate only a week away, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren keep their “top of the pack positions.”

