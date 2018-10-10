National

Waffle House closes 18 locations ahead of Hurricane Michael

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 12:50 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 12:50 PM EDT

(AP) - Waffle House has been described as a port in a literal storm.

The diner-style restaurant chain is known for staying open during storms or hurricanes when other restaurants close, to be a refuge for hungry patrons.

But not on Wednesday. 

Related Content: Hurricane Michael now Cat. 4 with 150 mph winds, monster storm taking aim at Panhandle

USA Today reports that Hurricane Michael is expected to be so dangerous, 18 Waffle House locations have already closed before the storm is expected to make landfall.

The restaurants are located in evacuation zones from Panama City to Destin, Pat Warner, director of personal relations for Waffle House, told the newspaper. 

"We will be there right after the storm to re-open," he said.

A reporter tweeted a photo showing what appeared to be a handwritten "closed" sign taped to the door of a Waffle House in Panama City.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency even uses a "Waffle House Index," to determine the effect of a storm and the likely scale of assistance required for disaster recovery.

“If a Waffle House store is open and offering a full menu, the index is green. If it is open but serving from a limited menu, it’s yellow. When the location has been forced to close, the index is red. Because Waffle House is well-prepared for disasters… it’s rare for the index to hit red,” the agency said on its website.

The Panama City location is expected to reopen after the storm passes. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center