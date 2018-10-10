Waffle House closes 18 locations ahead of Hurricane Michael

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Luke Churchill, left, stands with his wife, Mary and their children as they wait in the rain outside an open Waffle House restaurant in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence traveled through Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

(AP) - Waffle House has been described as a port in a literal storm.

The diner-style restaurant chain is known for staying open during storms or hurricanes when other restaurants close, to be a refuge for hungry patrons.

But not on Wednesday.

USA Today reports that Hurricane Michael is expected to be so dangerous, 18 Waffle House locations have already closed before the storm is expected to make landfall.

The restaurants are located in evacuation zones from Panama City to Destin, Pat Warner, director of personal relations for Waffle House, told the newspaper.

"We will be there right after the storm to re-open," he said.

#HurricaneMichael is legit people. The @WaffleHouse in Panama City Beach, Florida is now closed. pic.twitter.com/qxIfEzM3BI — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) October 9, 2018

A reporter tweeted a photo showing what appeared to be a handwritten "closed" sign taped to the door of a Waffle House in Panama City.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency even uses a "Waffle House Index," to determine the effect of a storm and the likely scale of assistance required for disaster recovery.

“If a Waffle House store is open and offering a full menu, the index is green. If it is open but serving from a limited menu, it’s yellow. When the location has been forced to close, the index is red. Because Waffle House is well-prepared for disasters… it’s rare for the index to hit red,” the agency said on its website.

The Panama City location is expected to reopen after the storm passes.