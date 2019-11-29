Waitress who walks 14 miles to work each day surprised by donated car from customer

GALVESTON, TX (KTRK) — A waitress in Texas says she’s extra thankful this Thanksgiving after a couple she served at breakfast returned for dinner with keys to a new car…for her.

Over the past few weeks, Adrianna Edwards has lost 25 pounds, but it wasn’t because she deliberately made the effort to do so. She spends a lot of her time walking around Galveston. She walks 14 miles to work each day.

Edwards says she does it because she has to: “You’ve got to do what you got to do.”

But the time-consuming walks came to an end, thanks to a couple who recently sat in her section at Denny’s.

Edwards says the woman “wanted more ice cream, so I got her some extra ice cream.” Edwards had no idea the extra scoop would change her life.

Hours after leaving, the woman returned, this time not looking for ice cream, but offering Edwards a car.

“This morning, the first thing I did was look out my window to see if it’s actually there, or if I dreamed it.” – Adrianna Edwards

Edwards is about to have a lot more time on her hands. Walking to and from work would take her about 4.5 hours. With a vehicle, she can drive back and forth in about 30 minutes.

The couple, who wants to stay anonymous, heard about Edwards work commute, and that’s what ‘drove’ them to make the gift.

Edwards is excited that she can attend college sooner than she expected. She says that one day she hopes to be financially stable enough to pay the gesture forward to someone else.