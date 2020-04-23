Watch: New England Nation Draft Special

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (NEXSTAR) — The NFL Draft is a major event each year but with sports and other events on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, all eyes will be on Thursday night’s draft as it goes virtual for the first time.

For the New England Patriots, it will be their first draft of the post-Tom Brady era as the team looks to set themselves up for the future. Fittingly, the Patriots have 12 picks including a fourth-rounder obtained from Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in a trade involving retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.

In the above video, New England Nation gets you ready for the draft with a breakdown of the Patriots’ picks, analysis of the team’s needs and reaction to the Gronk trade.

All this week, local experts from across Nexstar Nation have previewed all 32 first-round picks leading up to our live coverage of the draft starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

On draft night, Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis will join reporters covering every NFL team who will provide live coverage and analysis as each pick is made.