National

What to Expect from the 2018 American Music Awards

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 12:08 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 12:08 PM EDT

(WTNH) -- The 46th annual  American Music Awards (AMAs) will be broadcast live on WTNH News 8 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9th beginning at 8 p.m.

This star-studded evening of musical performances will also award artists, musicians and bands across 29 different fan-voted categories. Star of ABC's black-ish, Tracee Ellis Ross, will host.

Related Content: Taylor Swift Will Open the 2018 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift is set to take the stage for her first award's show performance in three years, while Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa and more are also scheduled to appear. A tribute to Aretha Franklin is planned as well as Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" performed by Panic! at the Disco.

There will be no shortage of collaborations and special appearances throughout the night.

Here are the 2018 American Music Awards nominees:

Artist of the Year:

  • Drake
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year:

  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Khalid
  • Dua Lipa
  • XXXTENTACION

Collaboration of the Year:

  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
  • Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"
  • Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant to Be"
  • Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"

Tour of the Year:

  • Beyonce & Jay-Z
  • Bruno Mars
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Taylor Swift
  • U2

Favorite Social Artist:

  • BTS
  • Cardi B
  • Ariana Grande
  • Demi Lovato
  • Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

  • Drake
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Maroon 5
  • Migos

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

  • Drake "Scorpion"
  • Ed Sheeran "Divide"
  • Taylor Swift "reputation"

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock

  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
  • Drake "God's Plan"
  • Ed Sheeran "Perfect"

See all of the categories here

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center