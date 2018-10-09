What to Expect from the 2018 American Music Awards
(WTNH) -- The 46th annual American Music Awards (AMAs) will be broadcast live on WTNH News 8 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9th beginning at 8 p.m.
This star-studded evening of musical performances will also award artists, musicians and bands across 29 different fan-voted categories. Star of ABC's black-ish, Tracee Ellis Ross, will host.
Taylor Swift is set to take the stage for her first award's show performance in three years, while Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa and more are also scheduled to appear. A tribute to Aretha Franklin is planned as well as Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" performed by Panic! at the Disco.
There will be no shortage of collaborations and special appearances throughout the night.
Here are the 2018 American Music Awards nominees:
Artist of the Year:
- Drake
- Imagine Dragons
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year:
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Khalid
- Dua Lipa
- XXXTENTACION
Collaboration of the Year:
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
- Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant to Be"
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"
Tour of the Year:
- Beyonce & Jay-Z
- Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
- U2
Favorite Social Artist:
- BTS
- Cardi B
- Ariana Grande
- Demi Lovato
- Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- Migos
Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
- Drake "Scorpion"
- Ed Sheeran "Divide"
- Taylor Swift "reputation"
Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
- Drake "God's Plan"
- Ed Sheeran "Perfect"
Branford Walk Like MADD is in memory of Robert "Bob" Burr Junior this year.Read More »