What to Expect from the 2018 American Music Awards

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WTNH) -- The 46th annual American Music Awards (AMAs) will be broadcast live on WTNH News 8 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9th beginning at 8 p.m.

This star-studded evening of musical performances will also award artists, musicians and bands across 29 different fan-voted categories. Star of ABC's black-ish, Tracee Ellis Ross, will host.

Related Content: Taylor Swift Will Open the 2018 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift is set to take the stage for her first award's show performance in three years, while Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa and more are also scheduled to appear. A tribute to Aretha Franklin is planned as well as Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" performed by Panic! at the Disco.

There will be no shortage of collaborations and special appearances throughout the night.

Here are the 2018 American Music Awards nominees:

Artist of the Year:

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTENTACION

Collaboration of the Year:

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant to Be"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"

Tour of the Year:

Beyonce & Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

U2

Favorite Social Artist:

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

Drake "Scorpion"

Ed Sheeran "Divide"

Taylor Swift "reputation"

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

Drake "God's Plan"

Ed Sheeran "Perfect"

See all of the categories here