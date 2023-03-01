COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is launching a new limited-edition flavor inspired by the television series “Ted Lasso.”

Named “Biscuits with the Boss,” the collaboration is inspired by Lasso’s shortbread cookies and a daily ritual of delivering the treats during a chat with his boss, Rebecca Welton. The new flavor features shortbread cookie crumbles folded into a salted butter sweet cream ice cream.

In the show’s first season, Welton attempts to uncover where Lasso — played by Jason Sudeikis — purchased the cookies, only to learn that the excessively optimistic coach was baking them himself.

“Designed to be enjoyed while watching Ted lead AFC Richmond to triumphant victory, this new flavor transports you to the sidelines of a U.K. football match without leaving the couch,” Jeni’s said in a release. “And, there’s no rule that says you need to share it with your boss.”

Jeni’s limited-time “Biscuits with the Boss” is available beginning Thursday in scoop shops nationwide and online for shipping here. “Ted Lasso” season three starts streaming on Apple TV on March 15.