(The Hill) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued heat-related advisories for millions of Americans this week as a heat wave creates warmer than usual temperatures in large areas of the United States.

At least 28 states issued heat warnings on Wednesday, as states like Oklahoma and Texas recorded temperatures as high as 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Beyond the two states, areas in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas and Missouri all experienced temperatures more than 10 degrees Fahrenheit above historical averages for this time of year, according to maps posted by Tropical Tidbits based on NWS data.

The data shows higher than average temperatures will continue hitting areas like the Midwest into the weekend, when large temperature anomalies will move eastward and cause heat waves in the northeast and in states like Virginia, Maryland and Ohio.

NWS has issued a heat advisory for areas where more than 75 million Americans live as of Wednesday evening, and more than 14 million Americans are under the more significant excessive heat warnings.



The excessive heat warnings include parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

The heat advisories include areas like the southeast and much of east coast, including cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

The advisories include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The United States isn’t the only country facing extreme heat. Parts of Europe are also facing a major heatwave, with countries like the United Kingdom forecasted to potentially record record temperatures this week.

President Biden on Wednesday traveled to a former coal plant in Somerset, Mass., where he described climate change as an “emergency” but did not formally issue a national emergency on climate change after weighing the move.

“As president, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces clear and present danger. And that is what climate change is about,” Biden said.