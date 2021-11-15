White House hosting Tribal Nations Summit online this week; CT’s Mashantucket Pequot, Mohegan tribes to attend

(WTNH) — November is Native American Heritage Month. In recognition, the White House is hosting a Tribal Nations Summit online this week. Both tribes in Connecticut, the Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegans, are taking part.

Monday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order creating a strategy to improve the public safety of Native Americans, including the epidemic of missing or murdered indigenous peoples.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said during the announcement Monday, “In spite of seemingly insurmountable odds we are still here and we have a voice.”

The secretary is the first Native American to hold a position in a Presidential Cabinet. Haaland is a former congresswoman from New Mexico.

She announced a program to preserve, protect, and promote the use of Native languages spoken by federally recognized tribes.