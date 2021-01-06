Why were police not ready for the violent protestors at the US Capitol?

(WTNH) — One of the big questions following the riot at the US Capitol Wednesday night is: Why were police in Washington not ready?

Chris Haynes is an associate professor of political science at the University of New Haven and he said let this be a lesson to leaders and politicians to be more responsible with what they say because of the potential for serious implications.

As for today, he said there just weren’t enough Capitol police to repel protestors determined to get into the building, and that there should have been mass riot police stationed around the capitol. News 8 asked him if he saw the same level of force that was used during some Black Lives Matter protests around the country this past summer.

“To me, as a layperson watching this unfold, that this protest needs to be handled in a much more aggressive fashion and should have been planned for. And, is this because of race? Well, I mean that’s one thing that some people might suggest and I don’t think that they’re very far off,” Chris Haynes, Ph.D, Associate Professor of Political Science, UNH says. “That African Americans are treated in a very different way and much more aggressively by the crimincal justice system than non-African Americans and white people.”

Haynes went on to say that we had the Black Lives Matter protests and what he called the racial

reckoning this past summer. But, this is just one example of how things are different when you’re talking about black and white.