Wildlife officials warn California residents to not approach bears, cubs

CALIFORNIA (WTNH) - Wildlife officials in California are warning people to not approach bears, as it could be dangerous to both people and animals, even if those bears are cubs.

This comes after a caught on camera moment that many would view as innocent and cute where a bear cub approached snowboarders at a ski resort.

Officials say the cub's mother likely died, which prompted the cub to approach people. 

They say it's not good for a bear to be comfortable approaching humans. 

