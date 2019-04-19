CALIFORNIA (WTNH) - Wildlife officials in California are warning people to not approach bears, as it could be dangerous to both people and animals, even if those bears are cubs.

This comes after a caught on camera moment that many would view as innocent and cute where a bear cub approached snowboarders at a ski resort.

Officials say the cub's mother likely died, which prompted the cub to approach people.

They say it's not good for a bear to be comfortable approaching humans.