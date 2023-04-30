AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you missed Willie Nelson’s birthday yesterday, don’t sweat it. He’s got another one today.

Nelson, one of the most revered and prolific artists in country music, is currently celebrating his 90th birthday with an all-star concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, where he’s sharing the bill with artists such as George Strait, Roseanne Cash, Chris Stapleton, The Chicks and Sheryl Crow, among dozens of other acts.

Appropriately enough, the concert was billed as a two-day event — just like Nelson’s own birthday.

Nelson, who was born just north of Waco in the small town of Abbott, Texas, entered the world on April 29, 1933. But as he’s explained in the past, he observes his birthday on the 30th, too.

Why? As Nelson once said during his SiriusXM radio show in 2018, it’s because he was born quite late at night — and apparently too late for the county clerk to record his birth.

“I was born before midnight on the 29th but it didn’t get registered in the county courthouse until the next day, the 30th,” Nelson said. “So, it went out officially as the 30th. So I just do both days.”

Nelson, now over six decades into his recording career, released his most recent album, “I Don’t Know A Thing About Love: The Songs of Harlan Howard,” in March. He’s also among this year’s nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; the official inductees of the Class of 2023 will be announced in May.