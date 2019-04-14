National

Woman hospitalized after Fordham University bell tower fall

By:

Posted: Apr 14, 2019 04:09 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 14, 2019 04:09 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a woman is in critical condition after falling from the first floor of a Fordham University bell tower.

The New York Police Department says a 911 call came in around 3 a.m. Sunday.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found the 22-year-old woman lying on the ground inside the tower with trauma to her head and body.

She was taken to the hospital.

Police say it appears a group of students were climbing stairs when the victim fell through a hole in one of the stairway landings.

The university is investigating how the students gained access to the tower, which an official says is normally locked.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center