Woman's wedding ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later by public works department
(WISH) - A New Jersey woman never expected to see her wedding ring again after she accidentally flushed it down the toilet nine years ago - so she was shocked when she heard the local public works department had stumbled upon it.
Paula Stanton, 60, of Somers Point, was elated when she was reunited with the ring that her husband Michael gave her for their 20th wedding anniversary. "Nobody could believe it. Everyone was in a state of shock," Stanton told the Press of Atlantic City. "I was calling my kids and telling people about it. My family had a difficult year, and for this to happen..."
She explained that she was cleaning the toilet in 2009 when realized her ring had disappeared. She realized immediately she likely flushed it down the toilet.
"It had been a little big on my finger, because it was winter time and my hands were smaller," Stanton said. "I felt so bad about it. Sad and embarrassed."
Her husband eventually gave her a new ring, teasing her that she should "hold on to it."
Stanton continued to hope she would find it, though, even reaching out to a team that was working on a sewer line near her home three years ago.
Related Content: English couple thanks NYC police for finding lost ring
Ted Gogol, 64, of the Somers Point Public Works Department, knew Stanton's husband from volunteering and coaching in the community, and was part of the crew that Stanton approached about her lost ring.
"I told her really nicely that the chances of us finding it [are slim but] we'd keep an eye out for it," Gogol told the Press of Atlantic City.
But last month, he was with a team working on a manhole near Stanton's home when they spotted the ring. Remembering Stanton had reached out to him years back, he posted a notice on her door while her family was traveling for Thanksgiving, letting her know to reach out to the public works department.
"I figured they had to work near our house and had to dig up the yard or something," Stanton said. But when she eventually found out why they were reaching out, she said she began crying.
After boiling the ring in peroxide and lemon juice, Stanton has returned the ring to her finger, just in time for her 38th wedding anniversary this December.
"People say around this time of year crazy things happen," Gogol said. "She said it was her Christmas miracle."
More Stories
-
- France shooting: 4 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg
- Police: Suspect and victim were in dating relationship
- Parents sound off as Cromwell's top two administrators placed on leave
- Local non-profit breaks down barriers for veterans
- Jimmy Dean sausage-link products recalled due reports of metal shards
- Torrington man arrested on sexual assault charges
- North Haven PD warns of tax scam
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
More clouds later as cold Tuesday continues
Dress warmly again today! The cold weather pattern continues! Get the latest forecast from Storm Team 8.Read More »
- American Meteorological Society Report: Climate change causing extreme weather
- Bright and chilly Monday, rain possible later this week
- North Carolina, Virginia hit by 'mammoth' winter storm, hours of snow and ice still to come
- Cold and cloudy Sunday afternoon
- Flurries, snow showers possible on Thursday night
- Cold, more clouds Wednesday afternoon
- Colder weather late Tuesday afternoon
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Community rallies to keep Hartford woman from being deported
A push to keep a Hartford woman from being sent back to her native England.Read More »
-
Police: Suspect and victim were in dating relationship
State police investigators worked throughout the night and into much of...Read More »
-
Parents sound off as Cromwell's top two administrators placed on leave
The superintendent and assistant superintendent of schools in Cromwell have...Read More »
-
Local non-profit breaks down barriers for veterans
Pets are such an important part of our quality of life - and sometimes even...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Torrington man arrested on sexual assault charges
A man in Torrington is under arrest after police say he committed sexual...Read More »
Video Center
-
Community rallies to keep Hartford woman from being deported
A push to keep a Hartford woman from being sent back to her native England.Read More »
-
France shooting: 4 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg
A shooting in the French city of Strasbourg killed four people and wounded 11 others near a world-famous Christmas market Tuesday, sparking a broad lockdown and a search for the suspected gunman, who remained at large.Read More »
-
Continuing coverage: Arrest made in East Lyme stabbing death
State police investigators worked throughout the night and into much of Tuesday processing the crime scene at the Starlight Inn. They even used canine units to try to track down evidence.Read More »