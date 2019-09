(WTNH) — The oldest, known working barber in the world has died. Anthony Mancinelli was 108 year old.

Mancinelli started cutting hair in New York when he was 12, a few years after coming to the U.S. from Italy.

At the time, Calvin Coolidge was in the White House, alcohol was prohibited, and the Great Depression hadn’t happened yet.

Mancinelli was still cutting hair as recently as last December.