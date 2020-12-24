‘You can call me Dr. Mayor’: Indiana mayor’s TikTok addressing sexism in the workplace goes viral

CHARLESTOWN, Indiana (WTNH) — The first female mayor of Charlestown is getting worldwide attention after her TikTok about sexism went viral.

“So tell me about a time when you faced blatant sexism as a woman leader in your job,” Mayor Treva Hodges asks her online audience.



She followed up with this story of how a man once asked how to address her:



“‘What do I call you? Mrs. Mayor? Calling you mayor doesn’t seem right with you being a woman.'” Mayor Hodges replies by saying, “Well sir, if titles are that important to you, you can call me Dr. Mayor.”

The TikTok video has more than 86,000 views and is resonating with women across the globe.