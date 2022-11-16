The bulldog mix found off of Route 8 in Naugatuck (Images courtesy of Naugatuck Animal Control)

WARNING: Some may find the images in this article to be disturbing.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A severely emaciated french bulldog mix was found off Route 8 on Nov. 9, according to Naugatuck Animal Control.

Beacon Falls Department of Transportation workers spotted the black male dog while they were cleaning up the area of Route 8 before exit 26.

Naugatuck Animal Control quickly rescued the dog and immediately took him to their veterinarian. The French bulldog mix was then diagnosed with severe skin, yeast and ear infections as well as anemia.

Images provided by Naugatuck Animal Control.

According to Naugatuck Animal Control, the dog was also given a body score of 0/1 out of 5 by the veterinarian.

In a positive turn of events, the french bulldog mix exhibited a strong will to live and was described as a happy and silly boy by animal control employees.

The pup was taken to Westley’s Wish K9 Rescue as his needs were beyond the abilities of the animal control unit. His journey can be followed on the official Westley’s Wish K9 Rescue Facebook page.

Naugatuck Animal Control is still investigating the incident and asks anyone who may know this dog to contact their office at 203.729.4324 or naugatuckanimalcontrol@gmail.com.