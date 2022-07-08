NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a Naugatuck man on multiple illegal firearms charges on Thursday.

Naugatuck police responded to the report of shots fired on High Street around 11 p.m. Police said they were able to view security footage that showed a white male standing on the sidewalk who fired a single shot into the air from a 9mm handgun.

According to police, witnesses said the male suspect left the scene in a white SUV that was operated by a female.

Police identified the suspect as Brian Lavertue, 38, of Naugatuck at Mobile Gas Station on the South Main Street. Lavertue was taken into custody without incident and the firearm was recovered from the center console of the vehicle.

Mugshot of Brian Lavertue (Image Credit: The Naugatuck Police Department)

According to the authorities, Lavertue is a convicted felon and is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

Lavertue was charged with the following offenses: illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle in violation of the state general statute, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal carry of a firearm under the influence of drugs or alcohol, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, risk of injury to a child and the violation of pistol permit requirements.

The firearm and ammunition from the scene (Image Credit: The Naugatuck Police Department)

Lavertue was held on a $150,000 surety bond and appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Friday.

Police shared that no one was injured in the incident and the firearm was removed from the streets of Naugatuck.