NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old male was arrested on multiple motor vehicle charges including driving under the influence, according to Naugatuck police.

Early this morning officers from the Naugatuck Police Department arrived at the intersection of Buckingham, North Church, and Bradbury St. for reports of a car crash.

Police say a 2007 Mercury was being driven solely by Mauricio Alziphat of Naugatuck when he struck a utility pole on Buckingham St.

According to officials, the pole was split in half on North Church St. and “continued across a driveway, striking a parked car on the lawn of a residence,” said Naugatuck police. The vehicle then came to a stop in a wooded area alongside Bradbury St.

Courtesy of the Naugatuck Police Department

Officials say Alziphat fled the scene and a short foot pursuit ensued to Hillside Ave. where he was eventually apprehended.

During the time of his arrest, police say Alziphat displayed signs of intoxication and refused medical attention.

Alziphat is charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, traveling unreasonably fast, and failing to drive in the proper lane.

Police are anticipating road closures in the area as utility repairs are underway.