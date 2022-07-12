NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck man was critically injured after he was struck by a car on Alma Street while trying to prevent thieves from burglarizing his car, according to police.

On Tuesday, around 4:40 a.m. Naugatuck police reported to the scene of a crash after learning a man had been hit by a car. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 42-year-old man left his residence on Alma Street to confront suspects attempting to burglarize his car.

Police said around the incident occurred, the Borough was hit by a rash of car break-ins.

The man was struck by a black car, which fled the scene leaving the victim in the roadway with life-threatening injuries, according to the authorities.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was struck intentionally.

Naugatuck police and EMS rendered emergency care to the victim who was transported to Waterbury Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing as police continue to collect and process evidence from the crime scene. The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team and Detectives from the Connecticut state police major crimes squad are leading the investigation.

Naugatuck police are reminding the public of the danger criminals can pose if citizens confront them.

We are asking anyone with footage of the car break-ins or have information of the identity of the suspects to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.