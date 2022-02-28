NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck police have arrested a ‘serial’ graffiti offender. Police said in November of 2021, the department began investigating numerous graffiti complaints throughout several areas of town.

The graffiti was seen at Duchess Restaurant, several areas of the Route 8 overpasses, the basketball courts at Linden Park, the water tower of Maple Hill Road, the Naugatuck Event Center, the Naugatuck Transfer Station, Veoila Water Station, Bushka Lumber, and several other areas.

According to police, as of Feb. 28, approximately 45 tags of similar design have been discovered across the town.











CREDIT: Naugatuck Police Department

During the investigation into the graffiti, the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Christian Manouse of Naugatuck. He was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree damage to railroad property, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass, and trespass of railroad property.

The arrest warrant was served on Feb. 22 while Manouse was incarcerated for a previous incident.