Naugatuck Police Department to increase safety awareness by partnering with neighborhood watch app

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Police Department has announced its decision to partner with the Neighbors app, an application that allows members to stay informed on crime situations in their area.

With the help of the app, the NPD will now post incident updates, safety tips, and investigative information to residents using the app. Neighbors allows members to sign up for real-time alerts and share anonymous tips directly from their smartphone.

To join the conversation, text NAUGATUCKCT to 555888 or click this link from your smartphone to download the free app on IOS or Android.

