NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck Police are attempting to identify a car and individuals involved in stealing multiple catalytic converters.

Police said on March 5, around 2:30 a.m., a dark-colored sedan entered the Cross Point Plaza from Cross Street and traveled around the parking lot near the Family Dollar and UHaul building.

According to police, three suspects dressed in black got out of the car and separated out of view of the cameras. Police said 11 catalytic converters were stolen at that time.

Around 2:45 a.m., the suspects are seen getting back into the car and heading southbound on Cross Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5222.