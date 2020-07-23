Naugatuck Police seeking suspect in burglary at Little League field

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, Naugatuck Police announced they are looking for two males who were caught on camera burglarizing the concession stand at Peter J. Foley baseball field.

The report indicated that around 11:30 p.m. on July 13, merchandise was taken, as well as cash from the register.

On Thursday, Naugatuck PD posted on their Facebook page that a suspect has been identified. The suspect is believed to be a juvenile, but no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 8 will bring you more details as they become available.