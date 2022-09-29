NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a string of burglaries in Naugatuck this week.

According to police, on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m. Vape Rite at 423 N Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect remained inside the getaway car, which appeared to be a black Chevy Malibu.

Police said cash from both the register and the back store room were stolen along with a box of wrappers.

On Monday, the Rebimas Package Store on 179 Maple Street was burglarized similarly, police said. Two suspects entered the store after breaking the glass front door while the driver of the car remained behind in a white Nissan Rogue.

Officers said the suspects used their phones as flashlights and stole money from the register and a rack of Newport cigarettes.

Naugatuck police said Mini Bites on Waterbury Road was robbed this week. Police believe all three burglaries were committed by the same group of people.

If you have any information on the burglaries you are asked to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222 or our confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.