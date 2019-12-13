Naughty Elf on the Shelf arrested in North Dakota; judge sets bond at 5,000 candy canes

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET/WTNH) — A sheriff’s office in North Dakota recently made a big arrest involving a naughty Elf on the Shelf.

On Dec. 10, Marty the Elf was arrested and charged with impersonating a Morton County sheriff’s deputy — which is a felony offense — and spent the night in jail. His bond was set at 5,000 candy canes.







By that afternoon, someone had dropped off 144 candy canes toward his bail but it wasn’t enough.

Despite his crimes, Marty wanted to be on the “Nice” list, so he reached out to Santa Claus for a little help, and it worked. Santa showed up to represent him in court.

However, he was a bit rambunctious on his way to see the judge.

“He was a little rowdy on the way over… throwing confetti, having a good time in the back of the squad car; he did slip the cuffs,” said Corporal Scott Austin, a member of Morton County Courthouse Security. “It took a little while to detain him — he was kind of all over the place.”

Corporal Scott Austin of the Morton County Sheriff’s Office shares the full encounter with Marty the Elf.

Marty apologized for his crimes and told the judge that he’d be on his best behavior.

“Judge Nesvig was tough, but Santa knew she was on his “Nice” list so he appealed to her good nature and Christmas spirit,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Marty was given a stern reprimand but was released under one condition: to give then 5,000 candy canes to the good children of Morton County.