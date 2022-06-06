GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – This week marks the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway during World War II. On Monday morning, the Naval Subbase in Groton held a ceremony to commemorate the battle with Japanese forces in the Pacific.

The Battle of Midway helped turn the tide for US victory and its allies in WWII.

“Prevailing over the enemy required bold leadership, skillful positioning of our forces, and moreover, required the courage in the face of overwhelming odds,” said Rear Adm. Marty Mckian, Commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center.

Fallen heroes were honored with the laying of flowers in the Thames River.