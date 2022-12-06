REDDING, Conn. (WTNH) – The state of Connecticut is now accepting applications for nearly 100 goats that were seized from a home in Redding last year.

In March of 2021, more than 90 neglected and injured goats were seized from Nancy Burton in Redding. Attorney General William Tong sought permanent custody of the goats in March 2021. In May 2022, that was granted and Burton was ordered to compensate the state for the cost of caring for the goats.

“These goats suffered extreme neglect and have been in state custody for well over 500 days. They deserve this chance for permanent, loving homes,” said Attorney General Tong. “State intervention is never our first choice. Resources and assistance are available to animal owners in need, yet were repeatedly refused in this case. I am grateful to our team in the Office of the Attorney General and at the Department of Agriculture who have fought for many, many months to secure this positive resolution.”

During the execution of the search and seizure warrant in 2021, authorities discovered between 40 to 50 dead goats on the property. Authorities discovered the goats lacked adequate water and several struggled to walk and needed medical attention.

The goats will be available for adoption through an application process through the Department of Agriculture. Anyone interested in adopting any of the goats should email AGR.adptions@ct.gov for more information.