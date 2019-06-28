Nearly 40,000 fireworks products recalled

(WTNH) — Fireworks stands are open across the country and at least 40,000 products are being recalled.

At least 40,000 fireworks products are being recalled because they can overload and explode or burn anyone using them.

In Indiana, a 12-year-old boy lost his hand to one of the recalled rockets.

A reminder that fireworks and mortars are not allowed by law in Connecticut for non-professionals.

Sparklers and fountains are legal, but not meant for use for anyone under the age of sixteen.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.