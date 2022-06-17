Editor’s Note: News 8 is not releasing the entire surveillance video due to the graphic content as the boy is seen being burned.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Neighbors of a boy who was severely burned in Bridgeport in April released a video of the incident.

The video shows kids playing in a backyard with gasoline. At one point, a soccer ball was set on fire and ended up burning 6-year-old Dominick Krankall.

Krankall suffered serious burns to his face and his family claims the injuries were the result of bullying, which led to a tremendous outpouring of support.

On June 10, Bridgeport police released an update on the investigation, saying there was no evidence on the video that portrayed any of the children, ages six, seven, eight, and 11, were deliberately injuring the other.

Now, the mother of the two older boys says their lives have been turned upside down. Laura Giacobbe released the video which shows the boys in the backyard for hours. At one point, they fill up a plastic cup with gasoline.

The moment Krankall catches fire is out of frame, but his legs and face are engulfed.

A GoFundMe page was started to help Krankall and his family, which has raised almost $600,000. The fundraiser was created to pay for medical expenses, but now states it will be used to purchase a home.

The Giacobbe family is considering a lawsuit.