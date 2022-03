NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The impending expansion of Tweed-New Haven Airport will be the focus of a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday evening in East Haven.

Neighbors will share information about what the environmental assessment process is. That will give the community a chance to share with regulatory officials their concerns about how an expansion will impact flooding, noise, air quality, and the overall economic impact.

