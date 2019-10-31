Nestlé USA issues voluntary recall for ready-to-bake Toll House Cookie Dough products

(WTNH) — Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall for “ready-to-bake” refrigerated Toll House Cookie Dough products due to the potential presence of pieces of food-grade rubber.

Only specific products and “batch codes” are covered by the voluntary recall, including ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs.”

Batch codes are four-digit codes after the “use or freeze-by” date and before the number 5753 on product packaging.

Nestlé USA initiated the voluntary recall out of “an abundance of caution” after they received reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some products. The company has identified the source of the rubber and fixed the problem.

The recall is only for ready-to-bake refrigerated products listed below, which include batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295.

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)

M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

The recall does not affect Toll House Morsels, Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Edible Cookie Dough.

Products that are part of the recall were distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

According to Nestlé USA, there have been no illnesses or injuries reported that required medical treatment.

If anyone has purchased the products on the above list they should not prepare or consume them, and should discard the product.

Customers who retained their proof of purchase can contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.