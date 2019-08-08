Net sales loss from Stop & Shop strike estimated at $345M

BOSTON (AP) — The parent company of Massachusetts-based supermarket chain Stop & Shop says an 11-day strike in April that affected 240 stores in three states cost $345 million in net sales.

Dutch company Ahold Delhaize in second quarter results released Wednesday said the impact of the strike by workers in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island on net sales is estimated at $224 million. The company said the sales loss during the recovery period following the strike was estimated to be $121 million.

The company says it expects no significant impact from the strike in the second half of the year.

Despite the strike, comparable sales in the U.S. excluding gasoline were up 0.2% during the quarter thanks to strong performances by the company’s other brands, including Hannaford and Food Lion.

