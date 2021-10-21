New app launched in CT designed to support early childhood development

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is launching a new tool that will support the state’s youngest citizens and support healthy early childhood development.

A new mobile app is the first of its kind in the nation and is making its debut here in CT. It’s called ‘Sparkler.’

The announcement was made on Thursday by state and local leaders. The Sparkler app is designed for families or caregivers with children from birth to age five. It works by using a developmental screen that promotes interactive learning.

Sparkler is made possible thanks to the federal pre-school development grant and the governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

The app is available in English and Spanish and is now available to parents across Connecticut free of charge. Just head to the Google App or Play Store to get started.