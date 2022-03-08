NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters battled a second alarm structure fire in New Britain between West Main Street and Grove Hill early Tuesday morning.

Reports of a fire at an old victorian style building began to come in at 2:18 a.m. to the New Britain Fire Department.

When fire fighters arrived on scene there was heavy fire on the first and second floors of the building. The fire conditions progressed rapidly and a second alarm fire was reached at 2:25 a.m. Fire crews operated an interior attack to make sure the building was unoccupied, according to New Britain fire officials. At 2:55 a.m. the fire worsened and crews began a defensive attack.

Strong winds played a major factor in the fire operation, creating a challenge for fire crews.

There was substantial damage to the structure as the majority of the roof collapsed.

The New Britain Fire Department shared that the multi-story building was vacant at the time of the fire. The fire department is currently investigating the cause of the fire and the fire marshal remains on scene, according to the New Britain Fire Department

No other information has been released.

Follow News 8 for updates.