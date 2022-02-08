New Britain High School in shelter-in-place due to a critical incident near the school

New Britain High School

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Britain High School is in a shelter-in-place due to a critical incident near the school.

Just before 11:30 a.m., a critical incident took place at the corner of South Main and Mill Street.

The school went into an immediate lockdown to investigate the matter. Around 12:15 p.m., the police department moved the school from a lockdown to a shelter-in-place as no threat was identified inside the building.

All students and staff are safe.

New Britain Police are going to be holding a press conference regarding the critical incident at 1:15 p.m.

