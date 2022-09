NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Downtown New Britain was buzzing with activity Friday night for the city’s third annual Beehive Bridge Festival!

It marks the anniversary of the main street overpass known for its enormous, gold and orange honeycomb pattern. The event had live music food trucks and local beer.



If you were ever wondering – why the bees? It’s a tribute to the city’s slogan, “Industry fills the hive – and enjoys the honey.”