New Britain man charged in shooting that killed 1, injured another

by: Kaylee Merchak

Ramell Bell (Credit: New Britain police)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured another.

The incident happened just after 11:30 Thursday night.

Officers were called to Arch Street after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, that found two unidentified men had been shot.

One victim, 29, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. However, the second victim, 31, was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation led officers to 33-year-old Ramell Bell, who was already wanted for an arrest warrant out of Maine for narcotics charges.

Police also determined that Bell knew the victims and that the shootings were the result of an ongoing dispute.

Bell was later found at a family member’s house in Meriden. He was arrested and charged with murder, assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a  $1,000,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.

