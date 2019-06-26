New Britain man charged with abusing 18-month-old child

(Photo: New Britain Police Department , Dylan Michael Vitale, 20 of New Britain)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a New Britain man accused of assaulting an 18-month-old child.

According to the New Britain Police Department, officers was contacted on Sunday by DCF for a possible child abuse incident. The 18-month-old female victim was admitted to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for an unrelated condition when hospital staff noticed bruising on the child’s legs, stomach, and back.

After testing at the hospital, the staff and police discovered the girl had sustained serious abdominal injuries and a fracture to her right hand.

Police say the mother had no explanation for the injuries. Officers interviewed the mother and her boyfriend, which lead to the arrest of the boyfriend suspected of causing the child’s injuries based on the information given to police.

New Britain authorities arrested Dylan Michael Vitale, 20 of New Britian, on Monday and held on a $250,000 bond. Vitale was charged with assault, risk of injury to a minor, and cruelty to persons. Vitale was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

The child remains in the custody of DCF.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.