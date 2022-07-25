NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man was sentenced to federal prison for the distribution of fentanyl and crack cocaine in Hartford on Monday.

In Nov. 2019, the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and Hartford Police initiated an investigation targeting drug dealers and their suppliers operating in the south end of Hartford, according to court documents and statements.

The investigation revealed that 38-year-old Samuel Quiles of New Britain was selling narcotics in the area of Heath and Rowe Streets in Hartford. Between Jan. and March 2020, investigators made controlled purchases of distribution quantities of fentanyl and crack from Quiles and a 16-year-old he employed.

Quiles was arrested in March of 2020, on a state warrant where he was charged with illegal firearms and reckless endangerment offenses related to a Jan. 2019 shooting incident, police said.

While in police custody, Quiles arranged for his girlfriend Iris Colon, to continue his narcotics and trafficking activities. Colon was arrested again on April 15, 2020. At the time of her arrest, officers found 130 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Quiles has been detained following his state arrest. On Feb 22, he pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, distribution of 40 grams of fentanyl and a detectable amount of “crack cocaine.”

Colon also pleaded guilty to the same charge on Feb. 24, according to court records.

The FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force includes members of the Hartford, East Hartford, New Britain and West Hartford police departments, as well as members of the Connecticut State Police and Department of Corrections.