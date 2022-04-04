MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man wanted in connection to attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was arrested in Middletown on March 31.

Middletown police said officers conducted a motor vehicle stop related to an ongoing investigation. The driver of the car was identified as 30-year-old Steven Caldwell of New Britain.

Police found 8.2 grams of crack cocaine and other items of drug paraphernalia inside the car. Middletown police also determined that Caldwell was wanted for felony attempted murder with a handgun in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Caldwell was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating under suspension, traveling unreasonably fast, and fugitive without warrant.

He was held on a $1.25 million bond.